Top track

Iggy Azalea - Fancy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY - College Party !

211
Thu, 5 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Iggy Azalea - Fancy
Got a code?

About

La Bringue Girl Only - College Party !

This is an 18+ event
Presented by croixement pour tous.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.