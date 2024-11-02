Top track

Dareshack
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since their 2021 debut, DICE have become synonymous with warm vocals, shimmering songwriting, and a sound that evokes the carefree joy of a sun-drenched day. 2023 proved to be their breakout year, with sold-out tours, widespread radio love, and major inter...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dareshack.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DICE

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

