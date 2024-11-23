Top track

7 Seconds

Porridge Radio

Newcastle University Students Union
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Porridge Radio

“I think of my songs like sound poems,” says Dana Margolin, frontwoman of Brighton-based post-punk band Porridge Radio. Inspired by slowcore, art-punk and indie pop, the group’s sophomore album, Every Bad, combined Margolin’s emotionally charged songwritin Read more

Event information

Sad-pop diamonds PORRIDGE RADIO return to Newcastle!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is a 14+ (accompanied) / 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Porridge Radio

Venue

Newcastle University Students Union

King's Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 8QB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

