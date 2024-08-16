Top track

Hadda Be - Wait in the Dark

Compass Festival Night 1 : Riot Gulll Takeover

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS TICKET ONLY GIVES ACCESS TO NIGHT 1 (FRI) OF THE FESTIVAL AT QUARTERHOUSE. SEARCH COMPASS FESTIVAL ON DICE TO PURCHASE 2 NIGHTS PASSES.

Did anyone say Riot Gull summer?!

Folkestone’s live music night inspired by the 1990s Riot Grrrl movement returns...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lo Barnes, Hadda Be

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

FAQs

What is the age limit?

14+ with under 16s to be accompanied by an adult.

Will there be tickets available on the door?

Yes, if the event don't sell out in advance, for a higher price!

Will there be merch?

Yes, both bands & Riot Gulll merch!

Do you take cards?

Yes, we will take cash & card payments at the door. QH only takes cards at the bar.

