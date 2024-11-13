DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZIRKA Konzert: Mabe Fratti

ZIRKA
Wed, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mabe Fratti’s sensibility is the triumph of experimentation over technical dominion of an instrument. The experimentation of sound with feelings, with existence itself, with an open heart, letting herself to be transformed by what she lives and hears. This...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Experimental Exchange GmbH.
Lineup

Mabe Fratti

Venue

ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Gibt es barrierefreie Toiletten?

Ja, wir haben eine barrierefreie Toilette im Haus

