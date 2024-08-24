Top track

Cassyette - Four Leaf Clover

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cassyette: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Sat, 24 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cassyette - Four Leaf Clover
Got a code?

About

Cassyette is quickly rising into the role of emo pop icon & we've managed to grab a little of her time on the way, as she's due to grace the Resident stage in celebration of her debut record...

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 23rd...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassyette

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.