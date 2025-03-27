Top track

Panchiko

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 27 Mar 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£26.15

About Panchiko

For years, shoegaze band Panchiko were shrouded in mystery. Formed in Nottingham in the late ’90s by a group of schoolboys, a copy of their 2020 under-the-radar debut EP, D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L (released shortly before they disbanded) sent the internet into a Read more

Event information

On July 21st, 2016, a user on 4chan’s /mu/ board posted a photo of a demo CD they’d discovered in an Oxfam charity store in Nottingham, UK: titled D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, purportedly released in 2000. The listener uploaded the ripped audio to file-sharing sit...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Panchiko

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

