Conscious Pilot + Pack Of Animals + Gavel

The Lanes
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Conscious Pilot was founded by Joe Laycock and Jack Sharp as a successor to theatrical punk group Cheap Teeth, the pair birthed the project from their joint love of immersive, beat-driven soundscapes and an exploration of subtle shifts.

After recording th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Conscious Pilot

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

