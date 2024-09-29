Top track

Huntertones

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music....

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Huntertones

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

