KELLER HARD CLUB 015: DYEN & LESSSS

The Bassement Club
23 Aug - 24 Aug
DJMadrid
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Incluye acceso y copa hasya la 1

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DYEN

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

