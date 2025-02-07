Top track

TC & the Groove Family - We Have Each Other

BLJF Presents: TC & The Groove Family + Snazzback

Strange Brew
Fri, 7 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcome to Brick Lane Jazz Festival Presents, a year-round event series, showcasing some of the most exciting artists, labels and parties in the UK and beyond.

ABOUT TC & THE GROOVE FAMILY

TC & The Groove Family are a 10-piece collective whose music ce**...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brick Lane Jazz Fest
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TC & The Groove Family, Snazzback

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

