Slay City is your chance to dance to the baddest in the game right now.
Every Wednesday at The Roxy.
Get ready to Slay to the the best of current Hip-Hop, RnB, Chart & Pop.
DJs will be playing: Doja Cat / The Weeknd / Nicki Minaj / Ariana Grande / Jack...
