FOMO: 2nd Year Anniversary

Revolution Parsonage Gardens
Sun, 11 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No place sweeter than home! 🏡

It’s been 2 years of FOMO and we cannot be more happier! We’re grateful for all the support and love from you guys, join us at revolution parsonage gardens as we celebrate our 2nd birthday!

Don’t get the fear of missing out...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by FOMOVRSE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 4 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Revolution Parsonage Gardens

St Mary's Parsonage, Manchester M3 2LF, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

