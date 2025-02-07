DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following first single “Relief”, today Our Girl announce the release of their new album The Good Kind due out 8th November via Bella Union. To accompany the announcement the band have shared new single “Something About Me Being a Woman”, a track on which O...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.