Our Girl

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 7 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05

About

Following first single “Relief”, today Our Girl announce the release of their new album The Good Kind due out 8th November via Bella Union. To accompany the announcement the band have shared new single “Something About Me Being a Woman”, a track on which O...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Our Girl

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
