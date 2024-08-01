Top track

Children Of The Pope - Junkie Girlfriend

Children of the Pope

MOTH Club
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Support acts: Frank Lloyd Wleft and His Orchestra and Morgan Noise

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Children Of The Pope, Frank Lloyd Wleft, Morgan Noise

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

