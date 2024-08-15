DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are riding the heatwaves this Summer, keeping the hydration high and the attires minimal - as it should be! THIRST night is back on August 15th - the AC will be cool but this cast is full of HEAT!
In our queer strip night like no other, expect scintill...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.