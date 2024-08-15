DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THIRST

The Sultan Room
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
$37.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are riding the heatwaves this Summer, keeping the hydration high and the attires minimal - as it should be! THIRST night is back on August 15th - the AC will be cool but this cast is full of HEAT!

In our queer strip night like no other, expect scintill...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
280 capacity

