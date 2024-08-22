DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLXRT - Queer Mixer

Doña
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLXRT Queer Mixer is fun low-pressure way to meet new people with fun conversation prompts. Throughout the night we have games set-up & QTIPOC venders. You are welcome to stay for the whole night or just for a bit - whatever suits you.

This time it is 25+...

This is an 25+ event
Presented by FLXRT.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Can I come alone?

Yes! So many people come to FLXRT alone and almost everyone leave with new friends if not more...

Feel free to reach out to us if you are nervous or have any questions.

What is a QTIPOC focused event?

This means the majority of the tickets are only available for people who identitfy as such. Other queer people are welcome but we ask you are aware of the space you occupy.

How do we ensure FLXRT is a safe space?

This is a safe space for all queer people, trans people and people of colour. We do not tolerate racism, transphobia or ablism or predatory behavior. We will take any incidents incredibly seriously, people exhbiting this behaviour will be removed from the venue.

If you experience anything that makes you feel uncomfortable please let the hosts know in person or via DM/email.

Access information

Unfortunately for this specific event there is no level access, the venue is in a basement one flight of stairs down from street level.

The venue has a low level of lighting

All toilets are gender neutral

Between 7-9 there will be a lower level of music.

Low income tickets are available please email or DM us.

