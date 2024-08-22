DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FLXRT Queer Mixer is fun low-pressure way to meet new people with fun conversation prompts. Throughout the night we have games set-up & QTIPOC venders. You are welcome to stay for the whole night or just for a bit - whatever suits you.
This time it is 25+...
Yes! So many people come to FLXRT alone and almost everyone leave with new friends if not more...
Feel free to reach out to us if you are nervous or have any questions.
This means the majority of the tickets are only available for people who identitfy as such. Other queer people are welcome but we ask you are aware of the space you occupy.
This is a safe space for all queer people, trans people and people of colour. We do not tolerate racism, transphobia or ablism or predatory behavior. We will take any incidents incredibly seriously, people exhbiting this behaviour will be removed from the venue.
If you experience anything that makes you feel uncomfortable please let the hosts know in person or via DM/email.
Unfortunately for this specific event there is no level access, the venue is in a basement one flight of stairs down from street level.
The venue has a low level of lighting
All toilets are gender neutral
Between 7-9 there will be a lower level of music.
Low income tickets are available please email or DM us.
