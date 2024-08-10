Top track

Don Ewell, Willie "The Lion" Smith, Claude Hopkins & Sir Charles Thompson - Crazy Fingers

Nico Widdowson Trio (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:00 pm
About

Join acclaimed pianist Nico Widdowson and his trio and experience the iconic sounds of Harlem. With classical finesse and a deep passion for the genre, Nico’s dazzling tribute captures the essence of the great Harlem's stride legends such as Duke Ellington...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.
Lineup

Nico Widdowson

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

