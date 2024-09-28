Top track

The Disco Express (Moving In Party)

Metropolis
Sat, 28 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.12

About

After two wall-to-wall sellouts this year already, London collective The Disco Express are back at Club Metropolis for their official moving in party.

The collective have formally been invited to be club residents -- and will host six nights a year here t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
Lineup

1
Magnolia, Bustin' Loose, Maia and 1 more

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

