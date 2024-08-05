Top track

MorraScardaMox a Palermo

Parco Villa Filippina
Mon, 5 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€16.35

Sorriso
About

"Abbiamo avuto un’idea, si chiama MorraScardaMox e la portiamo in giro quest’estate 🏝️

Uno spettacolo in cui cantiamo insieme le nostre canzoni più rappresentative.

Un giro di concerti leggeri e intensi, la fotografia di un’amicizia che non vediamo l’or...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fuori Salotto

Lineup

Lelio Morra, Scarda, MOX

Venue

Parco Villa Filippina

Piazza San Francesco Di Paola 18, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

