La Banalità del Mare

Corte dei calzolai (Tetti verdi)
Sun, 29 Sept, 8:30 pm
TheatreNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Banalità del Male

Tutte le età
NU Arts and Community di Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Corte dei calzolai (Tetti verdi)

Piazza Degli Ombrellai 3, 28100 Novara provincia di Novara, Italia
Doors open8:15 pm

