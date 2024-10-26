Top track

Saltwater

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Chicane - Day Party (Sold Out)

Patterns
Sat, 26 Oct, 3:00 pm
DJBrighton
£24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saltwater
Got a code?

About

BRIGHTON! ON SALE NOW 📢🔥

After 2 colossal headline shows with us in London, Chicane is heading to Brighton’s coastline to headline one of the city’s most well loved venues, Patterns!🌆 Special guest TBA 👀

🔗🎟 Grab your tickets now!

A name that ha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chicane

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs