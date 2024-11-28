Top track

glasshour

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

cumgirl8

Point Ephémère
Thu, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

glasshour
Got a code?

About

Super ! présente cumgirl8 en concert exceptionnel le 28 novembre 2024 au Point Éphémère.

cumgirl8 s'est rencontré lors d'un sex chat il y a 8000 ans dans un autre métavers. Composé de Lida Fox (basse), Veronika Vilim (guitare), Chase Lombardo (batteri...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

cumgirl8

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.