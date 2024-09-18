Top track

Balancing Act - A Little More Time

Balancing Act + Stratosphères + Midnight Waves

Supersonic
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si vous aimez... Arctic Monkeys, Circa Waves & Wunderhorse

BALANCING ACT
(Indie rock - UK)
STRATOSPHÈRES
(Rock alternatif - Gordotronic - Paris, FR)
MIDNIGHT WAVES
(pop rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FIL...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Midnight Waves, Stratospheres, Balancing Act

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

