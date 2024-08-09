Top track

Tepeu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ransom Note presents Thool & ddwy

The Social
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tepeu
Got a code?

About

In the midst of the summer, albeit a wet one, we return with a special party designed to ignite the senses as we welcome two live acts to the basement for an evening of leftfield dance and experimental debauchery.

We will be joined by Thool, best known fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.

Lineup

ddwy, Thool

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.