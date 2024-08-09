DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In the midst of the summer, albeit a wet one, we return with a special party designed to ignite the senses as we welcome two live acts to the basement for an evening of leftfield dance and experimental debauchery.
We will be joined by Thool, best known fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.