DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Herbaliser Band

The Crescent
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A return show for The Herbaliser Band who wowed us back in 2018. The legendary Ninja Tune outfit revolutionised the UK trip hop sound with their sample based fusion of jazz and hip hop in the mid 90s, and would go on to inspire and work with countless hip...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Ouroboros.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Herbaliser Band

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.