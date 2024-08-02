Top track

Enforced, Blame God, Carcosa + more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37

About

Friday, August 2nd

Enforced

Blame God

Carcosa

Wreath of Tongues

Funeral Dancer

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

All Ages

6:30 PM

$15

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Enforced, Blame God, Carcosa and 2 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

