DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I DOBERMANN tornano a sPAZIO211 OPEN AIR! In apertura THE LAST CLASS
I Dobermann sono uno dei gruppi italiani più attivi nel circuito hard rock europeo. Undici anni, 900 concerti, più di 350.000 km percorsi in lungo e in largo in giro per l’Europa al fian...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.