DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tujiko Noriko

Casa Montjuïc
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Casa Montjuïc y Please Advice inauguran nueva temporada del ciclo de ambient "Music for Airports" de la mano de la artista japonesa Tujiko Noriko, destacada cantante, compositora y cineasta radicada en París.

Reconocida por sus melodías agridulces y arreg...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.