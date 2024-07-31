DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Denys, Stv3, Lei Jvones, Milan Parodie, Pro Material, Keno, Nahome, Jay Lonzo @ The Woodshop (Late Show)

The Woodshop
Wed, 31 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MajorStage Presents: Denys, Stv3, Lei Jvones, Milan Parodie, Pro Material, Keno, Nahome, Jay Lonzo @ The Woodshop (Late Show)

Featuring: Denys, Stv3, Lei Jvones, Milan Parodie, Pro Material, Keno, Nahome, Jay Lonzo

This is an 18+ event
MajorStage

Lineup

Stv3, Keno , Jay Lonzo

Venue

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.