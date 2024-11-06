DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Coruja Jones + Alina Ly + Benjamin Finney

Gullivers
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Coruja Jones and his full band this November to celebrate the launch of his second record, Undo. Following on from his debut The Crossing, the EP delves into the healing process in different forms, examining the calm and the chaos that can come from a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coruja Jones

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.