BoySetsFire

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsElkton
About

On September 21 , 2024 BoySetsFire will be playing Elkton Music Hall to celebrate our 30th year as a band. It is literally 2 blocks and 30 years after we played our first show  in a living room to family and maybe 5 friends. We would like to say we crushed...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boysetsfire, Grandeur

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This is show is primarily standing. There will seating for those that need it due to health or mobility issues. Please contact venue at Info@elktonmusichall.com if you will need ADA seating.

