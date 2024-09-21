DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On September 21 , 2024 BoySetsFire will be playing Elkton Music Hall to celebrate our 30th year as a band. It is literally 2 blocks and 30 years after we played our first show in a living room to family and maybe 5 friends. We would like to say we crushed...
This is show is primarily standing. There will seating for those that need it due to health or mobility issues. Please contact venue at Info@elktonmusichall.com if you will need ADA seating.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.