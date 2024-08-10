DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cocktails with The Commissioner

Sleepwalk
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate The Commissioner’s milestone birthday and the release of her debut EP. The special event is designed for our vibrant and creative circle of friends to share the accomplishment.

The evening will feature...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

