Prism B*tch

Scribble
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Life tilts from one extreme to the next, Prism B!tch does as well. The Albuquerque quartet hops from robust riff-ery to sticky sweet hooks before dipping back into moments of distorted bliss and warm melodies. Inspired by many that have rocked before them,...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Kitten Eats Dog.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prism Bitch

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

