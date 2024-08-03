Top track

Pynch - Somebody Else

Kinda Weird Weekends: Pynch, YUKE & more

The George Tavern
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kinda Weird Weekends is proud to present Pynch - supported by YUKE, Seymour & dotyk.

A hub for creatives, musicians and party-people alike. A party is to be thrown and you’re invited.

-- 🍕 £2 off our pizza with this ticket!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kinda Weird Weekends
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YUKE, Pynch

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

