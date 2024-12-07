DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Otway

Lewes Con Club
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

John Otway is an English singer-songwriter who has built a sizeable cult audience through extensive touring, a surreal sense of humour and a self-deprecating underdog persona.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Otway and The Big Band

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

