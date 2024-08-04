Top track

Fireboy DML - Ashawo

Afroboat Party - S5E12

River's King
Sun, 4 Aug, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
Selling fast
From €23.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LES AMOUREUX D'AFRO VIBES - ARRÊTEZ TOUT !!

Au programme: Croisière sur la Seine (2h à 2h30 de ballade) La croisière AFROBOAT sera FULL AFRO (Afro beat, Naija vibes, Amapiano, Alté, Afro'house, les big hits...), Music by : Afroboat Dj Team Drink & Food so...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Make It Clap.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

River's King

4 Quai Saint-Bernard, 75005 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

