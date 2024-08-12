DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A WIP show from Award-winning comedian Jamie MacDonald
As a white, middle-class male, with a career, he fits the current stereotype of an over-privileged toxic bastard. But purely because he’s blind , he’s instead constantly being branded as a role model....
