Spooky Marvin, Girl Cries Wolf, Koka

Genghis Cohen
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
fruit tea presents

Spooky Marvin

Girl Cries Wolf,

Koka

$10 adv $15 day of show

Lineup subject to change//all sales final after 24 hours. If you would like to eat at the restaurant please make a booking.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by fruit tea.

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.