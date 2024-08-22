DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spoon Benders, Expensive Shit

Zebulon
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$21.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Spoon Benders

Expensive Shit

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Desert Daze & Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

