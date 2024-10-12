Top track

TsuShiMaMiRe w/ Pussy Gillette

Hotel Vegas
Sat, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

TsuShiMaMiRe returns to our inside stage with locals Pussy Gillette!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Pussy Gillette, TsuShiMaMiRe

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

