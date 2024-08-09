DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vlcn

The Meadows
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $13.91
About

The Kingsland & Ratchet Ravers Entertainment Presents

VLCN

TBA

This is an 19+ event
Ratchet Ravers Entertainment & The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VLCN

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

