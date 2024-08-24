Top track

Dirty South & Jonny Trust

Twelve After Twelve
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
About

🎧 Ready to party? Join us on Aug 24th, 2024 for an epic DJ Night at Twelve After Twelve, Washington DC! Dance the night away with Dirty South & Jonny Trust. 🎉 Amazing beats, awesome crowd, and unforgettable memories await. Don't miss out—invite your frie...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elysium Affairs.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jonny Trust, Dirty South

Venue

Twelve After Twelve

1212 18th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

