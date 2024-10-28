DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ned Boulting's Marginal Mystery Tour

Islington Assembly Hall
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
Ned Boulting returns again! But this time he’s 101 years too late for the 1923 Tour de France!

In his latest celebration of the greatest race on earth, Ned delves into the hidden mysteries of a mysterious roll of film from the 1923 Tour de France that fel...

Presented by No Third.
Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
