Kontravoid - Native State (Kontravoid Remix)

Kontravoid Live al Dev

Circolo DEV
Sun, 22 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14.95

About

Kontravoid’s masked mystique has remained for over a decade. Ever since the release

of his self-titled LP in 2012, the Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based Cameron Findlay

has perfected dark pop with his oeuvre that teeters between the EBM, electro and goth...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da D.E.V. - APS.

Lineup

Kontravoid

Venue

Circolo DEV

Via Capo di Lucca, 29, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

