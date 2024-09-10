Top track

Abbie McCarthy's Good Karma Club Presents

Camden Assembly
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.55

Jammin
About

Abbie McCarthy's Good Karma Club Presents:

RUBII, JD CLIFFE, Internet Cafe

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RUBII, JD Cliffe , Internet Cafe

Venue

Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

