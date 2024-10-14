Top track

Sahra Halgan - Sharaf

Sahra Halgan + Support

The Hope and Ruin
Mon, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£12.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sahra Halgan is an iconic artist from Somaliland, formerly a British protectorate in the Horn of Africa, and an independent country since 1991, although unrecognised by the international community. In the 1980s, during the war in reaction to the terrible r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sahra Halgan

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

