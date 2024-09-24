Top track

SASHA KEABLE

La Boule Noire
Tue, 24 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dans un monde où il est plus sûr de rester impénétrable ou de se montrer optimiste, l'engagement de Sasha Keable en faveur de la vérité est tonique. Franche et émotive, comme tous les grands chanteurs de soul, la star du sud de Londres déverse la douleur e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sasha Keable

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

