Dos días para llenar de música y cerveza las salas, bares y tiendas de tu barrio. Compra tu abono y disfruta del concierto de Alcalá Norte + Gallus + Dj Session en Café Berlín y de todas estas actividades musicales y extramusicales:
Soundhood SON Estrella...
Con tu abono tienes tu entrada asegurada para el concierto de Alcalá Norte + Gallus + Dj Session en Café Berlín y el acceso a todas las actividades en las diferentes salas y locales hasta completar aforo.
