Alcalá Norte - Dr. Kozhev

Soundhood Madrid | SON Estrella Galicia

Varias Salas, Madrid
12 Sept - 13 Sept
GigsMadrid
€19.47

About

Dos días para llenar de música y cerveza las salas, bares y tiendas de tu barrio. Compra tu abono y disfruta del concierto de Alcalá Norte + Gallus + Dj Session en Café Berlín y de todas estas actividades musicales y extramusicales:

Soundhood SON Estrella...

No permitido el acceso a menores de 18 años
Organizado por Adhesión Mercantil Coruñesa S.L.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Yawners, Carsick, DJ Supermarkt and 2 more

Venue

Varias Salas, Madrid

Madrid
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

¿Con mi abono puedo acceder a todas las actividades musicales y extramusicales?

Con tu abono tienes tu entrada asegurada para el concierto de Alcalá Norte + Gallus + Dj Session en Café Berlín y el acceso a todas las actividades en las diferentes salas y locales hasta completar aforo.

