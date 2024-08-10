DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rufus Miller + Old Pilots + Dirty Work

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paper Dress Live presents a night of powerful alt rock, psych and punk sounds headlined by power trio Rufus Miller with special guests Old Pilots + Dirty Work.

After the live music, all ticket holders are welcome to stay for Risko Disko club night till 3a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Work, Rufus Miller

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

