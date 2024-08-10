DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paper Dress Live presents a night of powerful alt rock, psych and punk sounds headlined by power trio Rufus Miller with special guests Old Pilots + Dirty Work.
After the live music, all ticket holders are welcome to stay for Risko Disko club night till 3a...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
